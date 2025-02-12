Teen gets maximum sentence in golf cart crash that killed girl

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teenager received the maximum sentence for juveniles after killing a 15-year-old girl riding in a golf cart, according to The Herald.

The teen, who is now 17, was going 68 mph in a 25-mph zone and didn’t have a driver’s license when the crash happened in July 2024. The teen pleaded guilty to reckless homicide last year.

The solicitor said in a hearing on Tuesday that the teen could be in juvenile detention until he’s 21 years old.

VIDEO: 15-year-old girl killed in Rock Hill golf cart crash, police say

15-year-old girl killed in Rock Hill golf cart crash, police say

©2025 Cox Media Group