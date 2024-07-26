16-year-old killed in golf cart accident, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 16-year-old has been killed following an accident involving a golf cart Thursday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to an accident involving a Honda CRV and a golf cart 4200 block of Laurel Creek Drive.

At the scene, officers were told that six riders were on the golf cart which flipped over upon impact.

One of those riders, a 16-year-old female died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Three other riders were taken to Piedmont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the golf cart was traveling north on Laurel Creek Drive.

It then collided with the Honda, which was in the wrong lane, according to police.

The investigation into this accident is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Catawba County high-speed chase ends with crash into golf cart shop

Catawba County high-speed chase ends with crash into golf cart shop

©2024 Cox Media Group