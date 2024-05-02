Teen girl reported missing after leaving school, possibly with man

HICKORY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl from Hickory has been reported missing, and deputies believe she may be with a man.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says Nyla Geiger left Hickory Ridge High School on Wednesday and didn’t go home.

She may be with Richard Michel Maybach in a white BMW i2 4-door sedan with a Nevada license plate.

She’s been entered into a national database as a missing person. Anyone with information is asked call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

