Teen loses his leg in work accident, reunites with the man who saved his life

WALLACE, N.C. — A North Carolina teen was reunited with the man who saved his life after an accident at work caused him to lose the lower part of his leg.

Bryson Wilkinson, 18, was working in Wallace, North Carolina, when he was injured by a tree cutting accident.

Gary Caldwell jumped in to stop the bleeding before Wilkinson was taken to the hospital.

Just two days later, Caldwell ended up in the same hospital after a motorcycle accident.

Doctors reunited the pair who have since bonded through the accident and their shared road to recovery.

“As soon as I walked in, I broke down crying,” Wilkinson said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Wilkinson is now home from the hospital, and he says he hopes to keep in touch with Caldwell.

VIDEO: Deputies on breakfast break save choking man at Waxhaw restaurant

Deputies on breakfast break save choking man at Waxhaw restaurant

©2025 Cox Media Group