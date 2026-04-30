Teenagers lobby lawmakers for stronger vaping laws in North Carolina

RALEIGH — Some teenagers were in Raleigh this week to ask lawmakers to strengthen nicotine and vaping laws.

According to the North Carolina Tobacco 21 Coalition, 95% of tobacco addiction begins before the age of 21.

House Bill 430 is named after their friend Solomon Wynn, a New Hanover County High School student who died from vaping-related complications in 2023.

Solly’s Law would raise the minimum age to buy vapes from 18 to 21.

School leaders said they support it.

“Our students matter,” said Superintendent Eric Cunningham, Halifax County Schools. “Their brains matter. When we take the vape pens, we see aggression. We need immediate action now.”

It is already illegal under federal law to buy tobacco or vape products until you are 21.

However, some states, including North Carolina, haven’t updated their laws.

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