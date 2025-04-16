Tega Cay council member censured over controversial social media post

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Tega Cay city council member voted in favor of his own censure for comments he made on social media.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Scott Shirley made a post about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was acquitted after shooting and killing two people during a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin in 2020.

While the details of the post aren’t clear, Shirley said he was advocating for the use of constitutional rights to protect private property.

He said he was in no way advocating violence but understands how his post could be misconstrued.

VIDEO: Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest

Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group