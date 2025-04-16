Local

Tega Cay council member censured over controversial social media post

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Tega Cay City Council member Scott Shirley was censured for his social media comments on Monday, April 14, 2025. Scott Shirley, Facebook
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Tega Cay city council member voted in favor of his own censure for comments he made on social media.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Scott Shirley made a post about Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was acquitted after shooting and killing two people during a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin in 2020.

While the details of the post aren’t clear, Shirley said he was advocating for the use of constitutional rights to protect private property.

He said he was in no way advocating violence but understands how his post could be misconstrued.

