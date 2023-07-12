Tega Cay mayor wants a swift end to city’s dominating deer dilemma

TEGA CAY, S.C. — The city of Tega Cay could approve a culling process as early as October to address its deer population problem. However, some residents said the plan is dangerous.

Last year, Channel 9 reported that Tega Cay had about 350 deer per square mile.

City leaders said the population continues to grow despite a recent ban on feeding deer.

So, the city plans to submit an application that would allow for the culling of the deer.

The city’s mayor has addressed the problem, most recently at a town meeting.

“I want to go on record, publicly, saying there will be something that will happen in October, and we will have the tracks laid, so it will happen swiftly, and it will happen concisely,” Mayor Chris Gray said. “And we will be done with the deer in the next two to three years.”

A spokesperson for the city told Channel 9′s Tina Terry if their application is approved by the state Department of Natural Resources, they hope to cull about 100 deer in October.

The city would then evaluate the need for more culling in 2024.

Not all residents are on board with that plan.

“I think it’s extremely reckless and dangerous,” said resident Bob Abood.

Abood learned about the plan at the town council meeting.

Mary Ickert, with the Tega Cay Conservation, said the decision seems abrupt.

“We live on top of each other,” Ickert said. “We back up to golf courses. I don’t know where they think they can do this safely, within legal limits.

Leaders passed an ordinance in December that banned neighbors from feeding the deer in hopes that it might stop their population growth.

City leaders said SCDNR must approve the application to cull.

If approved, the city said it would work with a contractor to ensure it’s done safely, and it would cost about $42,000.

