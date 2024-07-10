Tega Cay residents asked to boil all water due to E. coli

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A boil water advisory has been issued for everyone in Tega Cay after E. coli was found during regular testing.

Customers were asked Wednesday afternoon to boil their drinking water as a precaution.

Officials said one of 11 routine samples they tested showed E. coli was in “an extremely small section” of the city’s water system.

Authorities said until more sampling confirms the contamination, they’re asking customers to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

Water should also be boiled, or bottled water must be used, in the following instances: Drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and giving water to pets.

Tega Cay said they’ll provide another update by 3 p.m. Thursday.









