Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill disputes report labeling it as South Carolina’s worst hospital

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill is disputing a report that labeled it as the worst hospital in the state of South Carolina.

Our partners at the Rock Hill Herald first shared a new report from The Leapfrog Group that gave the facility a “D” rating.

The national non-profit says it based that rating on how well PMC prevented medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

The hospital pushed back against those findings, releasing a statement that said, in part, “Leapfrog’s scoring system deceives patients and rewards hospitals that either pay them or supply free data for their flawed survey.”

Fifteen other hospitals in the state received a “C” grade from Leapfrog.

