CHARLOTTE — Thanksgiving typically marks a day of rest and gratitude as friends and families come together to feast over a delicious meal. But what if you need to make a last-minute run to the store?
Here’s what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Store hours may vary. Check with your neighborhood locations before visiting.
Grocery Stores
Open
- Food Lion: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Wegmans: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Whole Foods
Closed
- Aldi
- Costco
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Trader Joe’s
Services
Closed
- Banks
- FedEx
- Federal Offices
- UPS
- USPS
Stores
Open
- Big Lots: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- CVS: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Closed
- Target
- Walmart
- Best Buy
- Home Depot
- Kohl’s
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Macy’s
- Nordstrom
- PetSmart
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