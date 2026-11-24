CHARLOTTE — Thanksgiving typically marks a day of rest and gratitude as friends and families come together to feast over a delicious meal. But what if you need to make a last-minute run to the store?

Here’s what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Store hours may vary. Check with your neighborhood locations before visiting.

Grocery Stores

Open

Food Lion: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wegmans: 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Whole Foods

Closed

Aldi

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Services

Closed

Banks

FedEx

Federal Offices

UPS

USPS

Stores

Open

Big Lots: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CVS: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dollar General

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Family Dollar: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Closed

Target

Walmart

Best Buy

Home Depot

Kohl’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Macy’s

Nordstrom

PetSmart

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