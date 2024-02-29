‘That’s a blessing’: Steve Udelson reflects on his service to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday night marked the final newscast for Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson.

For 27 years, Steve has been in our building and in your homes, warning you about bad weather, enjoying the good weather, and everything in between.

Channel 9 Anchor Erica Bryant sat down with Steve for one last conversation about his time serving our communities.

My teacher, my mentor, my friend, my brother. Thank you @SUdelsonWSOC9 pic.twitter.com/R9LUGodPxV — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) February 28, 2024

“I just hope I was able to educate you, a little bit, make you smile every so often and keep you safe,” Steve said in his final message for viewers. “That’s really all I ever wanted.”

(VIDEO: City of Charlotte declares December 6th, 2023 as Steve’s Coats for Kids Day)

