These are the Charlotte metro’s top public middle schools for 2024

CHARLOTTE — Local charter schools made a strong showing in Niche.com’s recent ranking of the Charlotte area’s best public middle schools.

Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy, a charter school in Charlotte, topped the local ranking. Five other charter schools across the region also appeared among the top 10, with the remaining four spots filled by middle schools in the Fort Mill School District. Metrolina and several Fort Mill schools also earned top marks on Niche.com’s list of the best public elementary schools here.

Niche.com released its 10th annual Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2024 in late September, just as students across the region were getting settled into the new school year. It uses a range of data sources, including the U.S. Department of Education, as well as input from current students, alumni and parents to measure schools across multiple categories.

Niche.com aims to extend beyond traditional rankings that focus on academic performance and test schools to provide a more comprehensive view of schools. More than 94,000 public schools, nearly 31,000 private schools and 12,000-plus school districts across the U.S. were included in this year’s ranking.

For public middle schools, Niche.com assigned individual grades in academics, diversity and teachers — in addition to its overall Niche grade. That’s similar to the methodology for public elementary schools.

