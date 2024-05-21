Meck County commissioner-elect arrested for DWI, records show

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A newly-elected Mecklenburg County commissioner was arrested for driving while impaired, records show.

Commissioner-Elect Yvette Townsend-Ingram was arrested on May 1 in Gaston County. She was in a parking lot in Belmont on Catawba Street. The police report says she was arrested at Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park.

According to court documents for the incident, police detected a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage, glassy bloodshot eyes, very unsteady on feet, slurred speech and very argumentative.”

Records show Townsend-Ingram had a blood alcohol content more than two and a half times the legal limit, according to her breathalyzer test.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reached out to Townsend-Ingram for comment. She said she was drinking a bottle of wine in a park after being laid off and was also mourning the death of a family member.

Townsend-Ingram said she takes accountability for the arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

