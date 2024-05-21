Local

Hickory plant closure to impact nearly 200 jobs

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

Hickory plant closure to impact nearly 200 jobs

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

HICKORY, N.C. — A manufacturer of office furniture in Hickory announced plans to close a plant.

This is expected to impact nearly 200 jobs.

HNI said it will close its plant in northwest Hickory in the first part of 2025.

ALSO READ: Conover plant shuts down, dozens laid off after ‘changing market conditions’

The company expects the consolidation will improve productivity and strengthen its operations.

HNI said it will maintain a presence in Hickory with its HBF brand of workplace furnishings and textile products.

VIDEO: Conover plant shuts down, dozens laid off after ‘changing market conditions’

Conover plant shuts down, dozens laid off after ‘changing market conditions’




©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read