Hickory plant closure to impact nearly 200 jobs

HICKORY, N.C. — A manufacturer of office furniture in Hickory announced plans to close a plant.

This is expected to impact nearly 200 jobs.

HNI said it will close its plant in northwest Hickory in the first part of 2025.

The company expects the consolidation will improve productivity and strengthen its operations.

HNI said it will maintain a presence in Hickory with its HBF brand of workplace furnishings and textile products.

