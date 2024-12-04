Third person arrested in deadly shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A third person is now charged with shooting and killing an 18-year-old. Maximillian Ruggiero, 18, is due in court on Wednesday on murder and robbery charges.

Surveillance video captured the crime in late October in south Charlotte near Rea Road.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say Zackary Rieken was in a white Jeep when he was shot during a drug deal and then crashed into a tree. The surveillance video showed multiple people leaving the scene.

According to public records, Rieken lived about 20 minutes away from the post where the shooting happened.

Two other defendants are also charged, including a 17-year-old.

Sanjie A’Nee Johnson, 18, was arrested last month and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied property.

