Police find man with gunshot wound after crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police found a man dead after a crash overnight in south Charlotte, but it turned out he had also been shot.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating what happened Saturday morning. The crash happened just after midnight off of James Blakeney Avenue, near Rea Road.

According to CMPD, officers responded to the crash and found a man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

It’s not clear if the man died from the gunshot wound or injuries in the crash. MEDIC said the man died at the scene.

Police haven’t said if a suspect has been identified yet.

We’re working on getting more details, check back for updates.

