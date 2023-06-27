Local

Thousands left without power amid storms near Salisbury

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SALISBURY, N.C. — At least 3,000 people were without power Monday evening near Salisbury as thunderstorms rolled over the area.

Duke Energy reported that the outage started just before 9 p.m. According to Channel 9 Reporter Joe Bruno, trees were down in the area, and several intersections didn’t have functioning traffic lights.

By 10:30 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage map showed 3,000 people around Salisbury without power, and nearly 1,000 more people near Kannapolis in the same situation.

If you approach an intersection with a traffic light that isn’t working, you are supposed to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Stay away from any downed power lines or tall trees near power lines.

Duke Energy said power is expected to be restored by 2 a.m. Tuesday.

