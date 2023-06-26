FORECAST: Storms to bring threats of heavy rain, lightning, large hail on Monday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Keep an eye on the weather throughout the day, there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms across the Charlotte area Monday.

Storms could bring damaging winds and large hail. There’s also the chance of a brief tornado. Those storms could start moving in around 5 p.m.

We are tracking the threat of severe thunderstorms throughout the evening in the Charlotte area.

The storms will end throughout the evening before moving on.

The primary threats will be heavy rain, lightning and large hail.

However, there is enough shear in the atmosphere to produce a few tornadoes.

Storm threats should subside shortly after 9 p.m. and we’ll dry out for the rest of the week.

More calm weather returns thereafter for the rest of the week with temps staying near 90 degrees.

We will see strong to severe storms developing later this afternoon and evening (current timing is mainly after 4pm.) Damaging wind and large hail are the main threats along with a brief tornado risk. These won't be widespread, but very strong in spots. Stay alert this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kl93TM7lXJ — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 26, 2023

