Thousands of teachers to march in Raleigh for higher pay, school funding

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 20,000 teachers are heading to Raleigh Friday to fight for better pay.

Classes are cancelled for Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Kannapolis City Schools and Mooresville Graded School District because of expected staff shortages. As of Friday morning, more than 2,600 teachers from CMS requested leave for the march.

Friday’s rally is expected to be one of the largest we’ve seen in years, with educators coming from across the state to call for higher pay and more school funding.

“Anytime that people stand behind each other, there’s a possibility of change,” Brandon Brown said Friday morning before boarding a bus to the state capitol. “There’s always change, but we have to connect and unify. Once we unify and people see the unity, then things will change.”

They’re also pushing North Carolina legislators to finalize a state budget. Teachers say without a budget in place, raises have stalled and some are paying more out of pocket for expenses, like healthcare.

“It’s actually very hopeful to come together with all my coworkers, parents and students and make our voices heard,” Rae Legrone, a teacher heading to the rally, said. “Even though we’re living in a tough times, it’s exciting to do something positive.”

State leaders are also weighing in.

“Our top priority in North Carolina public schools is our students, and educators know the most important place they can be is in the classroom,” State Superintendent Mo Green said.

TUNE IN: Channel 9’s education reporter Jonathan Lowe will be live in Raleigh with the latest developments, starting on Eyewitness News at noon.

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