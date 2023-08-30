Three schools on lockdown in southeast Charlotte due shooting in the area

CHARLOTTE — Three schools in southeast Charlotte are on lockdown due to a shooting in the area, according to officials with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries following a shooting on Rama Road near Sheppard Court.

A spokesperson with CMS said Rama Road Elementary School, McClintock Middle School, and East Mecklenburg High School are on lockdown as police investigate.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if any students were involved.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: East Union Middle School placed on lockdown; no active threat, county says

East Union Middle School placed on lockdown; no active threat, county says





©2023 Cox Media Group