Tips for keeping plants alive during Charlotte’s water restrictions

CHARLOTTE — Mandatory water restrictions in Charlotte will go into effect May 15, and many people are wondering how to keep taking care of their plants.

Charlotte residents will only be allowed to water their lawns two days a week, depending on your address. For even-numbered addresses, that’s Wednesday and Sunday between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and Tuesday and Saturday for odd-numbered.

The Charlotte City arborist, Laurie Reid, says to make large, valuable and historic trees the top watering priority. She advises using a five-gallon bucket with drilled holes to water trees, avoid fertilizing because it can dehydrate plants and never prune live branches.

Also, Reid recommends using mulch wisely. While it can be useful for keeping soil moist, using too much can actually block water from reaching the soil.

“They’re not actively trying to take up water from the soil,” Reid said. “When the trees aren’t moving things as much as they are during the growing season is when we see more of an impact on trees.”

And if you’re planting a new garden, consider choosing native plants that require less water and fertilizer.

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