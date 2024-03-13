Tool giant shutting down plant here

FORT MILL, S.C. — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. says it will close a Fort Mill manufacturing facility this year as part of an ongoing effort to cut costs and consolidate its footprint.

The tool-making giant, based in Connecticut, notified the state of South Carolina this week that it will permanently close its Carolinas Manufacturing Operations at 4260 Pleasant Road, impacting nearly 200 workers.

The plant set to close has been open for just a few years and produces DeWalt hand tools, David Swenson, executive director of York County Economic Development, confirmed. In late 2017, the company pledged a $31 million investment to open the 345,000-square-foot plant in Lakemont Business Park.

