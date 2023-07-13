Town of Cornelius stabilizes potential cyber threat

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The town of Cornelius quickly stabilized a potential cyber threat that occurred on Tuesday evening.

The threat was caused by ransomware located on a town device and was found early. Officials are working to scan and clear all affected devices before the town returns to normal operations.

Because of the threat, some Cornelius services will be temporarily unavailable or delayed.

It is unclear when all services will be back to normal.

