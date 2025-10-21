Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Interstate 485 IL is closed in northwest Charlotte due to a serious tractor trailer crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near Exit 18 past Oakdale Road.

The tractor trailer, which officials say was hauling liquor, overturned and is blocking the road on its side.

MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials expect the road to be shut down until around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers confirm this is a single-vehicle accident.

