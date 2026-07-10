TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of South Boulevard to close for a month

CHARLOTTE — Drivers in Lower South End should prepare for a major traffic change beginning Monday.

Part of South Boulevard will shut down for about a month as CATS begins drainage improvements at the Blue Line crossing near Scaleybark Station. The project is designed to reduce the impact of heavy rainfall on Blue Line operations.

The outbound lanes of South Boulevard will close between Clanton Road and Old Pineville Road. Drivers will be detoured onto South Tryon Street while crews complete the work.

The road is scheduled to reopen by Aug. 14.

The project will also bring temporary Blue Line service changes.

July 13–26: Blue Line trains will single-track between Archdale, Tyvola, Woodlawn and Scaleybark stations. Riders should board all trains from the northbound platform at those stations.

July 27–Aug. 9: Blue Line trains will continue single-tracking between Archdale, Tyvola, Woodlawn and Scaleybark stations, but riders should board all trains from the southbound platform at those stations.

CATS says signs will be posted at each station to help direct passengers. Riders with questions can contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).

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