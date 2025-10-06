Traffic delays expected on Sharon Amity Road due to new project

CHARLOTTE — Drivers should expect delays during peak drive times on Sharon Amity Road due to a new improvement project in Eastland.

Crews are working on a new development in the area, which has closed lanes between Spanish Quarter Circle and Clearmont Avenue.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

This stretch is located between the Central Avenue and Albemarle Road.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by Nov. 3.

VIDEO: Council voting on $31 million to resurface hundreds of Charlotte’s roads

Council voting on $31 million to resurface hundreds of Charlotte’s roads

©2025 Cox Media Group