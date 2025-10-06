Traffic delays expected on Sharon Amity Road due to new project

CHARLOTTE — Drivers should expect delays during peak drive times on Sharon Amity Road due to a new improvement project in Eastland.
Crews are working on a new development in the area, which has closed lanes between Spanish Quarter Circle and Clearmont Avenue.
This stretch is located between the Central Avenue and Albemarle Road.
All lanes are scheduled to reopen by Nov. 3.
