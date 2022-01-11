Train slams into mobile home being towed in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it is investigating after a train collided with a Stanly County mobile home that was being towed Tuesday morning.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened at about 8:30 a.m. on the tracks off of NC Highway 52, near the intersection of Highway 49 in Richfield.

[ ALSO READ: Train smashes into crashed plane, pilot survives ]

Deputies said someone was towing a mobile home and the driver pulled the structure across the railroad tracks when a passing train smashed into it, tearing off the back end of the mobile home.

The crash happened near Clayton Homes, a mobile home manufacturer.

Channel 9 has asked Highway Patrol if the company was involved in the crash but has not heard back.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Stanly County train crashes into mobile home

Nobody was hurt in the incident, deputies said.

The train was still at the scene of the crash more than two hours afterward. Deputies estimated the train was traveling at about 10 mph when it collided with the mobile home.

Channel 9 has also reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment.

(WATCH BELOW: Man dead after thrown from car in fiery Huntersville crash, police say)









©2022 Cox Media Group