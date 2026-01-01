Transportation company abruptly closes during Christmas

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory-based Queen Transportation abruptly shut down over Christmas, leaving more than 100 truck drivers and other employees out of work after company leaders said their funding unexpectedly fell through days before the holiday.

The owner’s wife also works there and spoke with Channel 9’s Dave Faherty about the decision.

Robyn Queen said closing during the Christmas holiday week was the last thing she and her husband wanted to see happen to their transportation company.

“We loved our employees,” Queen said. “They’re like family. We did everything we could. We poured our life savings and even more into this company to keep it going.”

More than 100 truck drivers worked at Queen Transportation along with dispatchers. The company owns 90 trucks and nearly 200 trailers.

Truck driver Scott Stanley spoke with Faherty by phone.

“Just the timing of it,” Stanley said. “We’re suffering from a little depression because we are used to doing the same thing on a weekly basis.”

Company officials said they believed it had funding to stay open but learned on Dec. 23 that their funding would be cut off because another company went bankrupt.

“We had no choice but to call people on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which was horrible and I’m so sorry for that,” Queen said.

Several workers spoke highly of the owners of Queen Transportation, including dispatcher Katie Reape who is now out of a job.

“My heart hurts for everybody,” Reape said. “Myself, the drivers, they’re all like family to me, so it’s definitely hard.”

Drivers said they are concerned about getting their last pay checks. Queen said that will happen but those checks may go out a little late.

