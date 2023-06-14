No arrests made 15 years after 2 killed at Sun Drop bottling in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Tuesday marks 15 years since a deadly double shooting shook the city of Concord, and police are still looking for the killer.

Investigators say someone shot and killed two people at the former Sun Drop Bottling Company on June 13, 2008. Police believe the shooting was part of an attempted robbery.

At 92 years old, neighbor Margene Troutman remembers it vividly.

“I was coming home from running errands,” she recalled. “They were swarming, policemen were swarming.”

Troutman said one of her friends, Donna Barnhardt, died that day. Barnhardt was a longtime Sun Drop employee and also a grandmother.

“Donna was a very outgoing person,” Troutman said. “Just a neat, beautiful lady.”

Police said the second victim, Darrell Noles, was applying for a job when he was gunned down.

Investigators said no one witnessed the crime and police never made an arrest, despite a cash reward, a feature story on “America’s Most Wanted,” and a sketch of the accused gunman that was released shortly after the shooting.

Suspect sketch for Sun Drop Bottling Company shooting On June 13, 2008 someone walked into the Sundrop Bottling plant and shot and killed Donna Barnhardt, a longtime employee, as well as job seeker Darrell Noles. Police believe it was an attempted robbery. (Concord Police Department)

Troutman said not having anyone in custody is the most concerning part, all these years later.

“I think we ought to know what’s going on in our community, because of our safety. And we have not found out,” she said.

Concord police previously said they’re confident they’ll solve the murder cases. Troutman is still holding out hope.

“I do feel hopeful, because knowing Donna as I did, she and her family -- she very well deserves that and it hasn’t been accomplished,” Troutman said.

Initially, the Concord Police Department offered a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. In 2014, the department bumped that up to $85,000. Channel 9 has asked Concord police if that offer still stands.

