Transportation leaders study Marshville Bypass

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Transportation leaders from across the region are backing the study of a long-proposed Marshville Bypass. Union County, Marshville, and the city of Charlotte have endorsed the project.

In the birthplace of Randy Travis, traffic can, at times, make it feel like you’re stuck forever and ever.

Regional leaders are studying ways for people to fly past the traffic.

The Marshville Bypass is a proposed four-lane tolled expressway stretching from the end of the Monroe Bypass for an additional 5 miles.

Mayor Pro Tem Ernestine Staton says the project would help with traffic and make it easier for people who live in Marshville to navigate around town.

“With the growth in Marshville, we’re going to need some relief from traffic,” she said.

But leaders aren’t putting the cart before the horse. The project has been in the works for decades and it is still in its infancy stage. Staton says it could be 20 or 30 years before it is built.

“It will help my daughter, her children, her children’s children,” she said. “But I may not live to see it.”

