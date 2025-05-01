Road workers want stiffer penalties for deadly crashes in North Carolina work zones

MORGANTON, N.C. — Road crews in North Carolina say they want stiffer penalties for drivers after four men were hit and killed in a work zone last week.

Authorities say a driver ran a stop sign in Eden and crashed into a work crew. But Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned the Morganton-based driver is only charged with misdemeanor crimes.

Workers like Matt Houston say the crash had an effect on people in the industry, serving as a reminder of how dangerous their job is.

“My number one rule is you come on my zone, we all go home at the end of the day,” Houston said. “[The crash] hit everyone hard, we all felt it.”

A few miles away in Burke County, road crews are clearing debris from Hurricane Helene. Tony Taylor is directing traffic in the area, but he says not everyone follows the signage.

“Very dangerous,” Tony Taylor said. “The other day, someone ran my stop sign and just looked at me. People are on their phones. They need to put down more laws.”

Both men said they were stunned to learn the driver accused of hitting six people in Eden won’t be charged with a felony. The suspect, Michael Vernon, is also charged with not stopping at a stop sign, and not having a valid commercial driver’s llicense.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers say Vernon struck a bucket truck with a person inside, before going off the road and into a ditch.

Houston believes changing the laws could save lives.

“If it was a felony to come through one of our work zones to hit one of us or our crews, I think it would slow people down and make them more aware what’s going on out here,” Houston said.

He says coworkers are already reaching out to state representatives about the idea. Family members of the men killed also said they believe changes need to be made.

(VIDEO: Driver survives crash into side of Gastonia home)

Driver survives crash into side of Gastonia home

©2025 Cox Media Group