TransUnion ordered to pay millions for breaking the law

The federal government says one of the three credit reporting agencies broke the law when it came to some background checks and security freezes.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Trade Commission claim TransUnion didn’t do enough to make sure background checks were accurate for some people trying to rent homes.

The agencies are asking a judge to penalize the company for $15 million.

At the same time, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accuses TransUnion of lying to consumers, telling them it placed or removed security freezes when it didn’t.

The bureau is ordering the company to pay $8 million.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reiterates that freezes are very important to preventing identity theft.

Stoogenke has reached out to TransUnion for its side of the story. He is awaiting a response.

VIDEO: Some asking Congress to hold Equifax, Experian, Transunion more accountable

Some asking Congress to hold Equifax, Experian, Transunion more accountable





©2023 Cox Media Group