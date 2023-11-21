Travelers experience delays, traffic backups at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Travelers who plan on leaving Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday afternoon are experiencing about a 99-minute ground delay due to a low ceiling.

The airport also had the second-most delays in the country, after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to FlightAware.

Charlotte Douglas had 54 delays at 4:45 p.m. Atlanta’s airport had 75.

Cloud cover and overall gloomy conditions didn’t help those who were dropping off people at the Charlotte airport either.

Traffic looked bleak on Josh Birmingham Parkway and Wilkinson Boulevard with quite a bit of backups.

A storm is sweeping across the Southeast that is threatening Thanksgiving Day plans for many Americans.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson said to expect heavy rainfall and winds for the Charlotte area Tuesday night. Watch his forecast below:

