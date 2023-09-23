TreesCharlotte preps for 2023-2024 season with city wide tree adoption

CHARLOTTE — Local nonprofit, TreesCharlotte, has announced the start of their 2023-2024 planting season.

The group’s season, which runs from mid-September through March, will begin next Saturday with a tree adoption. At this citywide event, more than 800 trees will be handed out to residents throughout Charlotte for free.

The group has multiple corporate partners for this planting season including:

Northwood Ravin

Ally Financial in partnership with Arbor Day Foundation

Accenture

Meritage Homes in partnership with Arbor Day Foundation

Barlett Tree Experts

TD in partnership with Abor Day Foundation

Atrium Health

BASF

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Novant Health

Crescent Communities

Nuveen

Republic National Distributing Company

Noble Oak Whiskey

Elliot Davis

Partners, individual donors, foundations, and the City of Charlotte, help support TreesCharlotte’s main programs like planting, tree adoption distributions, outreach, and educational events.

“The start of each new season offers us the opportunity to educate and empower more Charlotteans about the benefits of trees while fulfilling our mission of growing, protecting, and diversifying our city’s iconic urban forest. We continue to build on the successes of our past seasons as we look for new opportunities to build canopy and community,” Jane Myers, executive director of TreesCharlotte said.

To register for TreesCharlotte citywide tree adoption, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Morningstar Properties and TreesCharlotte host citywide tree adoption)

