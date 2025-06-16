Trial begins for man accused of killing Pageland mother

PAGELAND, S.C. — A jury has officially been selected for the trial of a man accused of killing a Pageland mother.

In 2021, Emmanuel Bedford was supposed to take Diedre Reid to the bus station in Charlotte. But her family never saw her again.

Her body was never found, but her car was found with blood inside in a pond in South Carolina. Prosecutors believe Bedford killed her.

His trial began today.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry was at the courthouse in Chesterfield County today. The judge brought in 200 jurors and has selected a jury to allow the trial to commence.

Bedford’s trial was supposed to begin in April, but the judge was forced to delay the trial when only 39 of the 150 jurors called to court showed up.

After the juror qualification and selection process, too few jurors remained to move forward.

Reid’s family members left the courthouse feeling like their closure had been delayed after four years of waiting for a trial.

“It’s a long time,” said James Reid, the victim’s brother. “It’s sad. I’m at a loss for words. I’m sad. I’m upset. This is crazy.”

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

