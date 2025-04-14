Trial begins for man accused of kidnapping, killing Pageland mother

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A man accused of murdering a Pageland mother is set to stand trial this week at the Chesterfield County Courthouse.

Deidre Reid disappeared in 2021, and detectives later identified Emmanuel Bedford as the suspect in her case. Bedford is accused of kidnapping and killing Reid.

Jury selection began on Monday, with opening arguments expected to follow soon.

The case dates back to 2021, when Reid traveled to Charlotte to drop Bedford, the father of her youngest child, at the bus station. Her family never saw her again.

Eventually, detectives arrested Bedford, charging him with murder and kidnapping, alleging that he never boarded the bus. Prosecutors revealed that Reid’s car was discovered a few days after her disappearance in a pond in South Carolina. Blood was found inside the vehicle, though her body was never found.

