Troutman firefighter saves American flag from burning building

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A Troutman firefighter recovered an American flag from a burning building Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Troutman Fire and Rescue, Engineer Mike Martinez noticed an American flag at risk of being further damaged by the fire.

Martinez quickly and respectfully retrieved the flag and secured it in a protected location.

“Engineer Martinez’s actions exemplify the pride, dedication, and professionalism our personnel bring to the job each and every day,” the post read.

VIDEO: A History Of The American Flag

A History Of The American Flag A History Of The American Flag (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group