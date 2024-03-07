Truck driver charged with DUI after deadly crash into motorcycle

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been charged with driving under the influence for a deadly crash in South Carolina last month.

It happened on Feb. 10 on Potter Road in Lancaster County. Troopers said a 2023 Ford pickup truck was leaving a private driveway to get on Potter Road when it collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 46-year-old Charles Lee Polston, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said 48-year-old Ronald Knight is now charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. Knight was driving the pickup truck.

No further information was released.

