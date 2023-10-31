CHARLOTTE — A truck erupted in fire on I-485 Tuesday morning, the Long Creek Fire Department reported.

The truck was leaking fuel when the Huntersville Fire Department and Long Creek Fire Department responded to the call for a vehicle fire.

Truck leaks fuel, erupts in flames on interstate, Source: Huntersville Fire Department

It happened on I-485 Inner near I-77 North around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, the HFD told Channel 9.

Channel 9 also asked what caused the fuel leak.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

