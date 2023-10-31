Truck leaks fuel, erupts in flames on interstate

CHARLOTTE — A truck erupted in fire on I-485 Tuesday morning, the Long Creek Fire Department reported.
The truck was leaking fuel when the Huntersville Fire Department and Long Creek Fire Department responded to the call for a vehicle fire.
It happened on I-485 Inner near I-77 North around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
No injuries were reported, the HFD told Channel 9.
Channel 9 also asked what caused the fuel leak.
