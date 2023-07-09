True Food Kitchen lines up first Charlotte restaurant, eyes expansion

CHARLOTTE — True Food Kitchen has snapped up a prime space in South End. The Phoenix-based wellness-driven restaurant company will occupy 6,000 square feet on the ground level at Linea. Portman is behind that 24-story tower at 2161 Hawkins St. Linea will have 370 luxury residential units and a total of 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

True Food is set to open in late spring 2025.

Marketing director Christine Ferris says the South End market has been in the company’s sights for a while now. Demographics fit with an educated consumer base, a growing number of families in the area as well as higher income levels. She says those consumers are typically more interested in the food they put into their bodies.

