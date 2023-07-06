Dine out on a deal during Charlotte Restaurant Week summer edition

CHARLOTTE — Foodies can indulge in sizzling deals during the summer edition of Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week from July 21-30.

The promotion features more than 90 restaurants around the Charlotte metro area offering 3-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $50 per person.

Participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, Stanly, York and Lancaster counties.

First-time participants in the July promotion include The Asbury at the Dunhill Hotel in Uptown Charlotte, Fat Cat Burgers + Bakeshop and the Penguin Drive-In in Dilworth, Fiore in Ballantyne, and the new location of Bonterra in SouthPark.

“Diners can take a taste adventure this month and experience these thoughtfully crafted, 3-course menus at special prices,” stated Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “It’s the perfect time to try some new restaurants, visit another part of the metro area, and taste many of the seasonal menu items created by local chefs.”

Reservations are recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times.

Diners can go to charlotterestaurantweek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus and make reservations.

