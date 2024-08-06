Truist named sponsor of PGA Tour’s Quail Hollow event

CHARLOTTE — Truist Financial Corporation is the new title sponsor of the PGA Tour’s event at Quail Hollow.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning in Charlotte. The Charlotte-based company signed a seven-year agreement to be event’s title sponsor.

Wells Fargo & Co. announced in December that it would end its sponsorship of the city’s annual PGA Tour event.

The newly-named Truist Championship will return to Charlotte in 2026.

Next year, the event will be held at the The Philadelphia Cricket Club because Quail Hollow Club will be hosting the PGA Championship in 2025.

However, Quail Hollow Club will be the primary location for the Truist Championship. The event is one of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour. Since it began, the tournament has raised more than $30 million for charity.

Tickets for next year’s Truist Championship, to be held May 5 through 11, will go on sale near the end of this year.

