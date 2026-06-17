Tuberculosis case confirmed at Gaston County high school

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A person associated with Stuart W. Cramer High School recently tested positive for active tuberculosis disease, prompting an investigation by Gaston County Public Health in coordination with Gaston County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Public health officials said there is no known ongoing threat to the Gaston County community. They clarified that tuberculosis exposure is not an emergency and is not immediately life-threatening. No action is needed unless individuals are contacted by Gaston County Public Health.

Tuberculosis is spread through the air. The risk of infection increases for individuals who spend long periods of time in small, poorly ventilated spaces with a person who is contagious, officials said. The majority of individuals who are infected will not develop active tuberculosis disease.

Signs and symptoms of active tuberculosis disease can include a cough lasting three weeks or more, coughing up blood, weight loss, and night sweats. Both tuberculosis infection and tuberculosis disease are treatable.

Gaston County Public Health will be reaching out to individuals at risk of tuberculosis exposure by mail and phone to offer testing.

Click here to learn more about tuberculosis.

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