Child turn 18? Action 9 says make sure you have these three forms

CHARLOTTE — Your child turns 18. In the eyes of the law, they’re now an adult. Maybe they’re off to college. Maybe not. Either way, Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke wants you to talk to your child about filling out ‘three’ forms in case they have a medical emergency.

1. HIPAA waiver: that’ll give your child’s doctor the freedom to talk to you about your kid’s diagnosis, symptoms, treatment, medicines... you name it.

2. Medical power of attorney: this gives you the power to make health decisions if your kid can’t.

3. Durable -- or financial -- power of attorney: this gives you the ability to handle their bills if they’re incapacitated. In other words, if they’re in the hospital, you can make sure they don’t fall behind on rent, car payments, student loans, credit cards, taxes... and the list goes on.

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Once your child fills out these forms, Stoogenke says:

1. Get them notarized

2. Make sure both of you have copies.

3. Make sure you can find them quickly.

The legal wording for forms may vary, especially if your child ends up in another state. But here are free samples for you:

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