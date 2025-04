CHARLOTTE — Registration is now open for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Charlotte Climb.

The climb will honor the four officers killed during an ambush in east charlotte in April 2024.

Participants will go up and down the stairs around the lower level of Bank of America Stadium and end on the field.

Climb day is April 27.

