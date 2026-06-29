Two charged in connection to south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old in connection to a shooting.
The department told Channel 9 officers connected a stolen car to Willie Green and Keith Broom.
CMPD says that same car was used during a shooting into an occupied property.
Investigators found five guns inside the car, and more evidence in an apartment used by the suspects.
Green and Broom’s charges include firing a gun into an occupied property, and felony conspiracy.
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