Two hurt in separate north Charlotte shootings, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hurt following separate shootings in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

Both shootings occurred around 3:30 a.m., with the first taking place on Clooney Lane and the second taking place on Gibbson Road.

MEDIC said both victims were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if these shootings are related.

Channel 9 has reached out to police for more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘Didn’t deserve this’: Tow truck driver killed in east Charlotte was father to 2

‘Didn’t deserve this’: Tow truck driver killed in east Charlotte was father to 2





©2024 Cox Media Group