Two hurt in separate north Charlotte shootings, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hurt following separate shootings in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.
Both shootings occurred around 3:30 a.m., with the first taking place on Clooney Lane and the second taking place on Gibbson Road.
MEDIC said both victims were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear if these shootings are related.
Channel 9 has reached out to police for more details.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
