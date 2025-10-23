Local

Two seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Shooting scene near Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte
Shooting scene near Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of North Hoskins Road and Brookshire Boulevard.

ALSO READ: Suspect charged for break-in spree at Charlotte shopping center

MEDIC said both victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries at Atrium Main.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Suspect charged for break-in spree at Charlotte shopping center

Suspect charged for break-in spree at Charlotte shopping center

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read