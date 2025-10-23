Two seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of North Hoskins Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
MEDIC said both victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries at Atrium Main.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
