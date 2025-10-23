Suspect charged for break-in spree at Charlotte shopping center

Police say a suspect is in custody after a string of burglaries at a popular south Charlotte shopping center.

Emil Lagos-Herrera is in jail facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins at the Arboretum Shopping Center.

Court records say Lagos-Herrera was captured on surveillance video breaking into a Sephora store last Monday, and was arrested by Mint Hill Police the following day.

Court documents reveal that Lagos-Herrera has been linked to at least 13 other break-ins at businesses and restaurants at the Arboretum and along Lancaster Highway.

The break-ins have caused significant damage to the affected businesses, with the Sephora store being one of the latest targets.

