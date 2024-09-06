Local

Two of three domestic violence charges dropped against former Carolina Panthers executive

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Adrian Wilson GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Arizona Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson before the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two of three domestic violence charges have dropped against former Carolina Panthers executive Adrian Wilson, according to to Wilkson himself , ESPN reports.

ALSO READ: Panthers donate hundreds of backpacks to Union County students

The charges were dismissed at the request of the Scottsdale city attorney, Wilson said on social media. Wilson said the charges were dropped after the city attorney learned “there was absolutely no physical altercation.”

Wilson, 44, was the Panthers’ vice president of player personnel. He joined the team in February 2023 after spending eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department.

According to ESPN, Scottsdale Police Department records show Wilson was charged with intentional assault causing physical injury, damaging property between $250 and $2,000, and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting back in July.

The only charge remaining from Wilson’s June 1 arrest is for domestic violence disorderly conduct, ESPN says. Wilson was first charged with allegedly choking his wife.

Wilson claims that the last charge will be dropped soon.

(WATCH BELOW: New I-77 exit opens in Rock Hill after failed Panthers project)

New I-77 exit opens in Rock Hill after failed Panthers project

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read