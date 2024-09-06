Two of three domestic violence charges dropped against former Carolina Panthers executive

CHARLOTTE — Two of three domestic violence charges have dropped against former Carolina Panthers executive Adrian Wilson, according to to Wilkson himself , ESPN reports.

The charges were dismissed at the request of the Scottsdale city attorney, Wilson said on social media. Wilson said the charges were dropped after the city attorney learned “there was absolutely no physical altercation.”

Here’s my public statement after yesterday’s court hearing. 2 of 3 charges DISMISSED! 3rd will be soon. Thank you to all who supported my family and me during this difficult time. #Grateful @espn @nfl @theobserver @AZSports @sinow @AP pic.twitter.com/7YtvjJFKxE — Adrian Wilson (@adrian_wilson24) September 4, 2024

Wilson, 44, was the Panthers’ vice president of player personnel. He joined the team in February 2023 after spending eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department.

According to ESPN, Scottsdale Police Department records show Wilson was charged with intentional assault causing physical injury, damaging property between $250 and $2,000, and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting back in July.

The only charge remaining from Wilson’s June 1 arrest is for domestic violence disorderly conduct, ESPN says. Wilson was first charged with allegedly choking his wife.

Wilson claims that the last charge will be dropped soon.

